Warren County officials ask residents to keep following travel, sports guidance

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In response to questions surrounding youth and travel sports, Warren County officials shared two videos Monday laying out why following guidance is as important as ever, and making a plea for teams to be honest in reporting what travel in and out of the region has taken place. The videos were taken from a Board of Supervisors Health Services Committee meeting.

The videos, from Health Services Director Ginelle Jones and county Administrator Ryan Moore, address guidelines from New York State dictating what teams and players can play with whom.

The state says that teams and players within a certain region (as laid out by the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan) can play with other teams from within the same region, as well as counties contiguous to the region.

In the meeting Monday morning, Moore emphasized that the lines have never moved on which counties are within the Capital Region. Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Albany, Columbia, Greene and Schenectady counties are within the region and can play with each other and adjacent counties, which include Essex, Hamilton, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Delaware, Ulster and Dutchess counties.

Moore also addressed complaints regarding state rules and their communication to the general public, refuting claims that guidance has been confusing and inconsistent.

“They haven’t changed, they’ve been consistent,” Moore said.

Jones said that any players or teams who have traveled outside those areas should contact her department immediately to discuss quarantine.

“If you have 11 people on one team, 11 people on another team, you’re looking at 22 individuals which are from several different areas and places that could potentially be at risk of spreading this,” she said.

Jones also encouraged anyone aware of travel which breaks state guidance to call the state health complaint line at (833) 789-0470.

The state has full current guidelines available online.

