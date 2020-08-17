Warren County official doing the work of two people, months after planned retirement

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After 20 years with Warren County, Brian LaFlure was set to retire from the county Department of Emergency Services at the end of January.
Then COVID-19 came, and the county asked him to stay while they buckled down to work through a pandemic.
For LaFlure, coronavirus was only the latest in a list of things that have changed over his time working in emergency services. But right now, it remains the most impactful, affecting his department’s ability to train responders.
LaFlure also served as fire coordinator. Warren County has now resumed the search for replacements, and is seeking two people to fill his shoes.
For more on the positions, visit https://www.warrencountyny.gov/civilservice/exams.php,
