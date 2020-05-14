WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For Essex County, and the rest of the part of New York designated as the North Country by the state, tomorrow’s a big day. On Wednesday, the North Country was cleared to begin the first phase of the reopening plan lined out by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Meanwhile, Warren County, with the tip of the Adirondacks in their northern areas, are not classified teh same way; they’re part of the Capital District, according to those guidelines. But county officials and business generally see that as a boon, not a loss.
Warren County not feeling left out as North Country prepares to open