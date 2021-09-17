Warren County needs more workers at senior meal sites

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A series of sites in Warren and Hamilton County that serve meals to senior citizens are having a hard time staying staffed.

Both counties are calling on the public to fill openings for cooks and meal site managers during the on and off months. There are openings in Queensbury, Lake Luzerne, Warrensburg, Chestertown and Indian Lake.

“We are going to do everything possible to safely keep these services intact for our seniors, but our meal sites are frankly in desperate need of additional staff to prepare and assist with the creation of the healthy and safe meals that are made daily and delivered to the seniors who we care very much about,” said Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber.

The program serves as a lifeline for seniors in many outlying areas, including those who are homebound or live alone.

In addition to staffing problems, the main vendor that supplies food to the county meal sites has been impacted as well, suffering similar manpower problems, and has opted not to continue supplying food to Warren County sites, which has changed where locations operate.

A new vendor has been secured, but positions need to be filled as sites attempt to reopen.

Those interested can apply online at the Warren County website.

“We are asking our retirees, college students, individuals with a love for cooking or those who are looking for a part-time job with morning hours to please help us help our senior citizens and consider joining our team here in Warren County, said Seeber.