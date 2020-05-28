Warren County moves short-term rentals up on reopening timeline

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In accordance with changes in guidance from the state, Warren County announced Thursday that restrictions on short-term rentals would be lifted sooner than had been originally been planned in New York’s reopening timeline.

Rentals through services like Airbnb and VRBO were previously classified in phase three of the state’s reopening plans. Now, those along with state campgrounds and RV parks are being moved up to phase one.

“Hotels and accommodations have always been available to support essential services and the state is now expanding that function in Phase One to recreational travelers including campground and RV park customers, so long as precautions are taken to ensure proper social distancing, cleaning and disinfection protocols. Our revised guidance reflects the state’s revised approach to accommodations,” said Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore.

The county asks that short-term rental property owners be vigilant in ensuring the safety of their guests and nearby residents.

The following guidelines were released Thursday by the county:

Renters in a home should all come from the same household of residence until further notice.

Renters should not host outside visitors in their rental (i.e. having friends over or hosting a gathering).

Renters should keep track of when and where they travel in case someone becomes ill. It can help later on with contact tracing.

Renters should follow established protocols for social distancing and wear a mask as required by the Governor’s order when social distancing can’t be maintained.

Renters should continue to limit unnecessary travel and use curbside pick for food and other essential items.

Owners of rental properties were asked to:

Have a plan in place to properly disinfect the rental after each visitor leaves, including allowing at least 24 hours between bookings.

Have a plan in place to conduct a deep cleaning should a renter become ill while staying in the rental. In this circumstance, an owner MUST call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 for professional guidance.

Display a set of local protocols for visitors from outside of the region regarding mask usage, gatherings, social distancing etc. on the refrigerator

Remind renters that should someone become ill while renting they will not be able to “evict” a sick renter since that person is contagious and must be handled in a manner deemed medically appropriate by Warren County Health Services.

since that person is contagious and must be handled in a manner deemed medically appropriate by Warren County Health Services. Post the phone numbers of local ems, fire, hospital, urgent care center, and public health office should someone become sick with signs and symptoms of COVID-19 so the renters can call ahead before going for medical care (obviously if it is an immediate life-threatening situation 911 should be called without delay).

“We would like to thank those property owners who worked with us to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by halting rentals since March,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas. “We’re not back to normal yet and we would appreciate your continued cooperation with our requested safety parameters as you rent your properties.”