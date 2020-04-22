Live Now
Warren County "Mask Up" initiative asks residents to get sewing

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As N95 masks are prioritized for healthcare workers and first responders in contact with COVID-19 first following the state order for their use in outdoor spaces, Warren County is looking to its community to help fill in the gaps left by shortages.

In cooperation with local retired physician Dr. Richard Leach, who founded the initiative with his wife, the county is asking those with a sewing kit and some time to deliver donated masks to a drop spot in front of the Office of Emergency Services, located at Warren County Municipal Center.

Information on how to get started making masks can be found at warrencountyny.gov/masks.

