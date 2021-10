CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Chestertown man has been arrested on drug charges. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Wasson was arrested on October 14.

Police said Wasson sold cocaine to officers on multiple occasions during the investigation. He was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felonies).

Wasson was arraigned in Warren County Court and released on his own recognizance to appear again at a later date.