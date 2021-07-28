Warren County man arrested for burglary after punching and slapping 3 people in their home

Warren County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Warren County man was arrested for burglary after forcibly entering a home and punching and slapping three individuals before leaving.

On July 27, State Police arrested Corydon R. Umber, 52, of Chestertown, after receiving a report of a burglary that occurred on July 18.

Umber allegedly had forced entry into a residence on State Route 28N in the town of Minerva and punched and slapped three individuals inside, then left. This all occurred in the presence of a 6-year-old child.

Charges:

Burglary 2nd

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Umber, an NYS parolee, was arraigned in the Town of Minerva Court and remanded to Essex County Jail with no bail.