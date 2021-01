ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, New York's health care distribution sites have received 1,304,050 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine and already administered 93%—or 1,210,339—first dose vaccinations, and 74% of first and second doses. Delivery of the week seven allocation from the federal government will not begin arriving until the middle of this week.

"We know the vaccine is the weapon that ends the war. That's why New York has built a vast infrastructure of providers and pop-up sites to get shots in arms quickly and fairly on a massive scale. The only problem - we don't have nearly enough supply," Governor Cuomo said. "This isn't just a New York problem, it's happening across the country. The previous administration opened up the floodgates of eligibility and instead of increasing supply, they actually decreased it. We have the demand and the infrastructure in place to easily administer over 100,000 vaccinations per day, but our hands are tied - we need more supply!"