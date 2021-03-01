Warren County looking to add CDPHP Cycle! bike share program

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County leaders are looking to bring the CDPHP Cycle! bike share program to Warren County. Currently, the program is available in the Capital Region with 350 bikes for the public to use, however local partners have reportedly begun planning for the possibility of a small pilot program in Warren County as well.

The Warren County Employment & Training Administration is working with Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT) and Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) to introduce the initiative.

Additional details about the initiative are set to be discussed at an informational public meeting with local leaders on Warren County’s YouTube page on Wednesday, March 3 at 10 a.m.