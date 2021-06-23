Want to buy a bridge? Warren County looking for a buyer on Schroon River

BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County has a bridge to sell you.

After a long effort, Warren County has picked out a spot for a new bridge along the Schroon River, northwest of Bolton. That leaves them with an old one that’s been closed since 2009, and that has historic value better left intact, if possible.

That’s why now, the county is looking for a buyer for the Middleton Bridge, constructed in 1896, which sits over the river near Northway exit 24.

The bridge’s absence since 2009 has created problems for EMS squads, especially with prominent ranch businesses that entertain guests all summer long to the north and south. A new bridge nearby will cut down response times by a matter of several crucial minutes.

The area is also popular for fishing, boating and camping.

The county doesn’t have a specific outline for how they want to see the old bridge used, but is hoping to find a buyer who can fix it up and put it back in use. The buyer would be responsible for disassembling and transporting the bridge, and would be asked to present plans for how to do just that when applying.

That plan would be reviewed by the State Historic Preservation Office for a 30-day period.

Seriously interested parties can contact Ed Doughney at the Warren County Department of Public Works, by email at edoughney@warrencountydpw.com; or by phone at (518) 761-6556, with offers.

The new bridge, to be built about two miles north, is expected to be open in 2023.