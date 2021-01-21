Warren County looking for public input on broadband internet quality

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Broadband internet speeds and reliability have been put to the test over the last year, and Warren County is seeking input on how well their infrastructure is keeping up.

Warren County Economic Development Corp. and the county Board of Supervisors released an online survey this week, where county residents can fill in info on where they live, what kind of internet service they currently have, and whether they need faster speeds than they have.

“This survey will help us determine access levels and speeds throughout Warren County and help us map where improvements are needed,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the county Board of Supervisors. “We will then work with our county’s state and federal representatives to bring to Warren County the service we desperately need, which is now more important than ever.”

Warren County’s survey can also be found printed out at stores, schools, libraries and town halls throughout the county. The deadline is March 31.

The survey, and an internet speed test also on the website, come after the county has heard residents voice the need for faster internet, especially in more remote parts of the county. The EDC and county goal is to identify gaps in service that can be pointed to in applications for grants that can help get broadband access where it needs to be.

The county has been working with Penfield-based ECC Technologies since last September. The company is gathering info to convert into an on-the-ground map pf broadband facilities, a process which Warren County says is nearly complete.

“For many people, Warren County is an ideal place to relocate because of its spectacular natural environment, outdoor recreational opportunities and manageable cost of living,” said Jim Siplon, interim EDC Warren County president. “But business people and professionals considering relocating here need reliable broadband service before they would consider a move.”

Broadband work is also still underway in parts of Washington County. Some have faced issues after a regional provider unexpectedly closed in December.

The Warren County survey can be found at warrencountybroadband.org.