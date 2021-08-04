Warren County looking for new voices on its board of ethics

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors put out a call on Wednesday seeking new members interested in joining the county’s ethics board.

New members are being sought as the county pushes re-establishment of the board as an important part of county operations.

The board consists of three members, including a county officer, an appointed officer or employee from within the county, and a member of the general public who does not fit either other category.

“Maintaining a Board of Ethics is important for Warren County to ensure to our residents that representatives of your local government operate ethically and with the integrity that is expected and required of them,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a release on Wednesday. “We welcome anyone who would like to dedicate some of their time to help us with this important task.”

The board of ethics reviews complaints and allegations connected to county Ethics and Disclosure Law or to members of the public. It also handles recommendations in the creation or amendment of a code of ethics in the county.

The board is also given the ability to investigate alleged violations of ethics on its own.

Members are not paid. They are required to meet at least twice a year and document meetings.

Anyone interested in becoming part of the conversation in Warren County can send a letter of interest to warrencountystrong@warrencountyny.gov, or call Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer at (518) 882-3252. The application deadline is Sept. 1.