Warren County letting 12- and 13-year-olds hunt deer with newly adopted law

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Young hunters will be given a new opportunity to engage with hunting in the county’s woods and rural areas.

Warren County is adopting a state youth deer hunting program allowing licensed hunters ages 12 and 13 to hunt with a crossbow or firearm, when under the supervision of an adult with hunting experience.

“We are very excited that we can now let our young people learn to hunt, an activity that helps

put food on the table, teaches life skills, allows family bonding and helps control wildlife

populations,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

“We have a great network of hunting safety instructors in Warren County who have worked

closely with us on this issue, and they are ready to teach a new group of hunters how to safely

take to the woods.”

The program is part of county law No. 4 of 2021.

The law will allow youth hunters to take part in the upcoming deer hunting season. The local decision syncs up with state DEC guidelines that individual counties were given the option of adopting.

It’s being considered a pilot program, and will allow youth hunting until 2023.

“Deer hunting is part of the fabric of life in Warren County, a time-honored family tradition,” said

Doug Beaty, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors Governmental Operations

Committee, which introduced the resolution for the program. “Teaching our youth about firearm safety and how to hunt at ages 12 and 13, when they are developing hobbies, will give them valuable skills they can use for the rest of their lives.”

Support for the new law was voiced by the Warren County Conservation Council at Wednesday night’s meeting on the topic. Three members of the public also attended and voiced support.

The new law specifically allows the use of firearms against deer. Previous, young hunters ages 12 and 13 were allowed to hunt only smaller game with firearms, and big game using archery equipment.

Parts of New York adopting the law join 46 other states that already allow youth deer hunting.