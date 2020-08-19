Warren County lays out application process to reopen gyms, fitness centers

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The county put out a press release Wednesday to follow up on New York’s announcement that indoor gyms and fitness centers in phase 4 of COVID-19 reopening could open up again on August 24.

In Warren County, getting things open means first agreeing to a mandatory inspection by the county Health Services department. In order to expedite the process, Warren County has created an application process for county fitness centers and gyms to get inspected.

Any gym or fitness center seeking to reopen must contact gyms@warrencountyny.gov to start the process. That email must contain contact info for the facility, including the name and contact info of an owner, operator or manager; and proof that the applicant has read and affirmed state guidance for reopening gyms and health centers.

To get that proof, the document can be found online, and contains a link to a form which will go to the state. A screenshot or photo of that confirmation will suffice as proof.

The county specifies that gyms and centers in hotels, residences, higher education institutions and offices all count, as do yoga, Pilates and barre studios and boxing and kickboxing gyms.

Warren County will contact centers for an official OK to open once their application has been reviewed and verified. The county Health Services department will then schedule an inspection for sometime in the first 14 business days that a facility is open. Operators will be made aware of the date and time ahead of time.

County personnel will review facilities by checklist, and leave copies of those checklists behind for staff to review. Operators must provide that person with a copy of the written safety plan for the facility, and sign safety forms complying with state coronavirus guidance.

Once that inspection is complete, gyms and fitness centers given the go-ahead can stay open as long as the state says so.

Warren County can be contacted with any questions regarding the application process at (518) 761-6539.

