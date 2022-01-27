Warren County ice fishing challenge returns

The Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge invites anglers to share their catches over Instagram through the month of February.

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County’s ice fishing challenge returns for a second year. Anglers of all ages who are heading out to the local hardwater can score a sweet t-shirt just for showing what they caught. Angler’s fish must be caught between February 1 through 28.

According to officials for the month of February, anglers can share their ice-fishing catch on Instagram. The first 100 ice fishermen, women, and children to do so per the rules will receive a free Warren County Ice fishing challenge t-shirt.

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple:

Fish must be caught in Warren County

Must post picture of angler + catch on Instagram and hashtag #mylgarea and tag @lakegeorgearea

If you do not have an Instagram account, please send your picture to WarrenCountyIceFishingChallenge@gmail.com

Instagram profile must be public

First 100 posts receive a free t-shirt

Enter as many photos as you’d like, but only one t-shirt will be given per person

Shirts are awarded to photographers in the order in which they are received

Warren County Tourism Department and Lake George Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau teamed in 2021 to create the “Warren County Ice Fishing Challenge.” Officials say the ice fishing challenge was a hit with anglers which has helped fill the void left behind by ice fishing tournaments canceled during the pandemic. They will bring it back again for this year.