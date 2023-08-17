QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Warren County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a full house the second time this year for their emergency information program. Master Sergeant Lydia Gerardi led the training, showing the group how to prepare for dangerous situations.

“First responders are very exhausted during any kind of natural or man-made disaster. The more people are able to help themselves, they are their own first responder at some point,” said Gerardi.

Before any disaster, attendees were taught the importance of preparing. Snowstorms in the area were used as examples, as you may not be able to even leave your home. “We have a very large state. We have a lot of different disasters that can happen. [Those in need] can have a little more time to take care of themselves,” described Sergeant First Class Nicodeme Esmel.

Everyone at the meeting was given a free backpack with supplies. Make sure you know each family member’s medicine needs and have immunization records for pets if you have to shelter outside your home. “These government kits are a good starter. We suggest that you add to them and make them personalized to the individual, your family,” explained Gerardi.