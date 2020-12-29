Warren County hits new record for reported COVID cases in a single day

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Health Department said Tuesday that 43 new cases of COVID were reported. This is the most new cases reported in a single day to date. Warren County’s test positivity rate was 7.0% as of Tuesday.

Health Services staff are monitoring 261 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, which is also a record for cumulative active cases. Warren County also surpassed the 1,000 case threshold for the duration of the pandemic as of Monday, as 1,042 cases have been documented.

The majority of new cases where a source of infection is identified stem from people not taking precautions when at gatherings, in public or at workplaces.

Avoid indoor gatherings with people from outside your household. That includes on New Year’s Eve, where Warren County Health Services strongly urges Warren County residents to avoid indoor gatherings. If possible, celebrate virtually or outdoors.

There are four people being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 39 COVID related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

Health Services is also warning of a potential exposure at the Aldi on Upper Glen Street in Queensbury. A person who tested positive for the virus was at the store on Sunday, Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Monday, Dec. 21 from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Health Services believe that the individual was wearing a mask at all times. Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for 14 days for symptoms. If experiencing these symptoms, contact your medical provider, an urgent care center or your local public health agency. Warren County Health Services can be reached at (518) 761-6580.