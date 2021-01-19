Warren County Historical Society sponsoring food drive to benefit local pantries

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Historical Society has announced they are sponsoring a food drive to benefit local pantries.

The drive is to reportedly help local neighbors who have been struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suggested donation items may include but are not limited to the following:

  • Canned fruits & vegetables
  • Pasta
  • Soups
  • Peanut butter
  • Baked Beans
  • Cereal Monday
  • Canned Good
  • Mac and Cheese
  • Rice

Those interested in donating can bring non-perishable food items to the side porch of The Warren County Historical Society located at 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, N.Y. 12804 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

