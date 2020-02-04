Warren County Historical Society names new officers and trustees

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Historical Society, which preserves and researches Warren County historical materials and operates a museum, announced its officials and trustees for 2020 at their annual meeting on January 25.

Joan Aldous and Dr. Stan Cianfarano, both of Queensbury, will serve as co-presidents. Tom Lynch of Saratoga Springs will serve as vice president. John Berry, of Queensbury, will serve as treasurer, and Marianne Moran, also of Queensbury, as board secretary.

The three new trustees elected were Bob Bayle, of Queensbury; Cherie Brooks, of Stony Creek; and Chuck Farrar, of Queensbury. Trustees are elected to three-year terms. They join 17 other trustees currently serving.

Also at the meeting, the society’s 2020 budget and plan of work were approved. Saratoga Springs-based landscape artist Anne Diggory gave a talk titled “Painting Warren County.”

Warren County Historical Society was founded in 1997. It is located at 50 Gurney Lane in Queensbury.