Warren County Historical Society looks towards future plans

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Historical Society has a long history of its own, moving from various locations over its 25 years in operation. Now at its largest residence yet, the society opened a museum late in 2019.

The next exhibit in rotation is one on Warren County’s history with women’s suffrage movements. The exhibit is set to open on March 18.

In addition to the museum, more plans are on the way. Warren County recently approved the society to start a 5-year plan on a second building on their property. While specifics of the plan are not yet ready for the public, Executive Director Teri Rogers said something unique is on the way.