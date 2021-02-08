Warren County Historical Society eyeing new museum project next door

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Historical Society chronicles history and artifacts from around and beyond the county, and the people behind its home on Gurney Lane want to do more with what they have.

The society has proposed the creation of the Warren Museum, named after Joseph Warren, who Warren County is named after and who himself has made historical contributions to the area. A vacant county-owned home next to the historical society would become the museum’s home, as laid out in a proposal made last week to the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

“This would essentially create a one-of-a-kind national historic site that would honor the history and legacy of Joseph Warren for whom our county is named,” said Teri Podnorszki Rogers, Executive Director of the Warren County Historical Society.

The proposed project would be led by Shane Newell, author of a book on Warren during his life in the 1700s. Newell has a collection of Warren-related historical items that would fill the museum. Part of the proposed project is the reproduction of Warren’s home within the museum.

Warren’s history includes time as president of the Massachusetts Provincial Congress, which was built by colonists after the British colonial legislature was disbanded. He was killed on June 17, 1775, in the Battle of Bunker Hill in Massachusetts.

“Joseph Warren is the man whose actions and words struck the match that lit the powder keg that would become the Revolution and our separation from Britain,” said Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough. “I think this is going to be one of the greatest things to happen to this area in a long time.”

The county board of supervisors is set to vote on the proposal at their next meeting.