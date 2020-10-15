Warren County hires new emergency services director; Last director to keep filling second role

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County’s previous director of emergency services is finally retiring from the role, a move he had hoped to make back in January. The county announced Thursday that Ann Marie Mason, of Queensbury, would be stepping in as his replacement.

Mason has worked previously as risk management manager and privacy officer at Hudson Headwaters Health Network, as well as chief emergency officer for Queensbury Union Free School District.

In the meantime, LaFlure’s time with Warren County is still not quite over. His duties are being split into two different positions as he departs, and the second position, Warren County Fire Coordinator, still needs to be filled.

LaFlure will continue serving that post in the meantime, and the hunt for a new fire coordinator will begin once Mason begins her work as the new director of emergency services. That happens on Nov. 3.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to work for the county as the Director of the

Office of Emergency Services. I’m looking forward to getting started,” Mason said.

LaFlure’s time in emergency services spans nearly 49 years, including 13 spent as director of emergency services. His plans to retire back in the winter were changed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 10 ABC spoke to LaFlure in August about his time with the county.

“I would like to extend a warm welcome to Ann Marie Mason to Warren County as our new

Director of Emergency Services,” said Frank Thomas, Stony Creek Town Supervisor and

Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “I hope your time with Warren County will be long and rewarding. Congratulations to Brian LaFlure on his retirement and thank you

for your many years of service to the residents of Warren County.”