Warren County health officials are being proactive when it comes to distributing a COVID-19 vaccine

CAPTIAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Warren County health officials are reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases, it’s the highest number of cases reported in the county since mid May.

Director of Public Affairs for Warren County, Don Lehman, says most of the infections earlier in the year were occurring in long-term care facilities, but now it seems to be all community spread. Being proactive, Warren County officials are working on ways to make sure residents will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it comes to New York. “New York State has been urging counties to start getting ready for this,” says Lehman.

Vaccination is how we get back to normal, and local governments are going to play the critical role in this program. We will need help from influential people in our communities. You have each played a central part in Warren County’s successful efforts against this pandemic to date, and I have 100% confidence that with all of your help, we will succeed in ensuring that Warren County residents get vaccinated safely and as quickly as possible. Ryan Moore, Warren County Administrator

The COVID-19 vaccine would be distributed through local hospitals, doctor’s offices and potentially the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center; that testing site would turn into a vaccine site.

“I think the plan is that’s going to transition to some degree into a vaccine distribution spot as well whether it would be the only one in the county I don’t think that’s the case, you need multiple places where this is going to be given for it to happen in a timely kind of organized fashion — but we understand the county health department is going to play a big role into this overseeing it and distributing it,” says Lehman.

Albany County health officials are also planning ways on how residents will be given the vaccine. “We are going to need to do a lot of work and communication so that we have confidence in the vaccine…We will be looking at people at the highest risk, and our first responders that we need to continue the infrastructure with the health system. for vaccination. We’ll know more in days and weeks,” says Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, Commissioner, Albany County Department of Health.