Warren County Head Start awarded 1.5 million dollar grant

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Head Start Inc was awarded a grant of over $1.5 Million dollars. The grant supports education projects from Head Start in the greater Glens Falls and Warren County community.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced the award, from the Department of Health and Human Services. The exact dollar amount was $1,524,952. Warren County Head Start Inc provides early childhood education and development services for low-income children.

In a prepared statement Elise Stefanik commented: