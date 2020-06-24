Warren County has nation-topping record in medical equipment, supply jobs

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In an act of celebration of businesses able to keep running through the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County Economic Development Coalition President Ed Bartholomew released data this week highlighting the county’s work in medical equipment and supplies manufacturing.

The release shows data from the Center for Economic Growth which reports Warren County as having the highest concentration of medical supply jobs in the country. That adds up to 1,509 jobs and annual wages of nearly $93 million as of 2019.

Previously, that data had been suppressed from the public eye due to different disclosure standards going back as far as 2015. In June of 2019, AngioDynamics, which operated medical manufacturing plants in the county, sold a portfolio to Medline Industries which changed standards, allowing for these numbers to be released.

“We’ve long known that Warren County’s Medical Equipment and Supplies Manufacturing industry is unique on the national level, and we now have the data to quantify that,” Bartholomew said in a release. “While our manufacturers do not focus on the personal protective equipment that is in high demand amid this crisis, COVID-19’s supply chain disruptions have underscored the importance of domestically producing medical equipment and supplies. Warren County has a sizeable and skilled workforce that’s been doing this type of production for decades, and with the possibility of more manufacturing coming back to the USA shore, we will be ready.”

Other counties ranking high across the country include Yamhill County, Oregon; Pickaway County, Ohio; Lake County, Illinois; and Shelby County, Tennessee.

Latest stories