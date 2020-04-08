Warren County, Glens Falls Hospital to open new coronavirus testing site

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health Services is working with Glens Falls Hospital to open a new drive-up COVID-19 test site, announced Wednesday.

The new public texting site will be run on the grounds of the Warren County Municipal Center campus, and is set to open Thursday, April 9. It will be staffed by personnel from Glens Falls Hospital.

“Testing is critical to determine the spread of the virus in our county and the surrounding region,” said Frank Thomas, Warren County Board of Supervisors chairman and supervisor for the town of Stony Creek. “Many thanks to Glens Falls Hospital for staffing the site, and Warren County Public Health for providing support to the testing site.”

Washington, Warren, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton County residents are invited to use the center if they have an order from their health provider saying to seek help. Warren County Public Health Services can be contacted online to set up an appointment.

The site will be open between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Staff can handle an estimated 50 tests per day. Lab results are expected to take between 3 and 5 days.

The campus is located at 1340 Route 9 in Lake George.

Last month, Glens Falls Hospital had operated a similar outdoor testing location on their own campus. That site was shut down due to traffic congestion concerns.