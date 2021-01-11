Warren County giving vaccines as they come, while Washington County still awaits supply

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Public Health opened up vaccination to Phase 1B of New York’s COVDI-19 vaccine plan on Monday, meaning doses at the ready for teachers, first responders and a list of others. They also put out a phone hotline, where those in and around the county can make appointments to get vaccinated as more phases open.

Meanwhile, Washington County says they’re ready to start giving doses of their own, but they can’t. While vaccines have come to Warren County from both the state and Albany-area hospitals, their east neighbor hasn’t gotten any.

Warren County says they’ve taken eligible vaccine recipients as they’ve come through employers and government help. Washington County residents who work in or even around Warren County may well be among those getting those shots, if they’re eligible.

Warren County plans to continue vaccinating for Phase 1B as they get more vaccines. Their coronavirus vaccine hotline can be reached at (518) 761-6200.