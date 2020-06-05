Warren County gets state kudos for electric car stations, climate strategies

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and establish green policies, the county was recognized recently by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for their efforts.

The county was designated a “Certified Bronze Climate Smart Community” for its completion of several green projects, including installing electric vehicle charging stations at the county municipal center; the creation of climate vulnerability assessment/adaptation strategies; utilizing New York State Unified Solar Permit powers to quicken solar power projects; restoration of riparian buffers along Lake George’s west brook; and creating a finance project for energy efficiency.

“This title serves as representation of the hard work done in Warren County to advance actions that promote our environment, our most valuable resource,” said Chris Belden, an Assistant County Planner with Warren County Planning, in a release.

The designation comes following the county’s previous designation as a “Clean Energy Community” by NYSERDA in March. That designation came as they completed 4 out of 10 actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The county has been home to a 17-person committee of legislators, supervisors and community representatives meeting regularly to discuss goals moving forward with green efforts.

Future goals for the task force include creating an inventory of greenhouse gases, a climate action plan and an inventory of natural resources.

