Warren County finds new school COVID cases in Sept. 14 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County confirmed 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 12 recoveries.

As of Tuesday, the county was keeping track of 216 coronavirus cases, including nine hospitalized cases. That’s up by five from Monday.

Tuesday’s total was the highest number of cases the county has seen since Feb. 5.

Four new cases on Tuesday stemmed from area school districts. Those include cases tied to individuals at Queensbury Union Free School District and Glens Falls City Schools.

Seven of Tuesday’s new cases were among county residents who had already been fully vaccinated. To date, coronavirus has been found in 319 of Warren County’s 42,691 fully vaccinated residents.

Warren County is offering vaccines in two locations Tuesday, including 3:30-5 p.m. at Glens Falls Middle School and 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.

A new clinic offering a third booster dose for the immunocompromised has been set for Friday, Sept. 17, at Warren County Municipal Center. The clinic runs from 2:30-4 p.m. and is a drive-up clinic.