Warren County eyes roundtable approach for police grievances, legal cases

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) – If someone gets pulled over, and feels they were treated with prejudice by an officer, getting that voice heard can be a challenge.

A part of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office reform plan would allow that resident and that officer to sit down together, to open a line of face-to-face communication that – the county hopes – would let the driver walk away feeling better served, and the officer better understanding how to right by the community.

That’s the theory behind restorative practice, which county employment and training director Liza Ochsendorf is bringing to the table of county police reform, as part of an agenda set to be proposed formally in April.

Ochsendorf is introducing the practice from her previous job, working with juvenile offenders in Washington, D.C. That’s not the first time the process has been used in criminal cases. Parts of other states use restorative practice to let some criminals and their victims enter a room, with supervision, and talk about the fallout of the crime. That can give closure to anyone involved, according to Ochsendorf.

Restorative justice programs are championed by The Zehr Institute, which offers resources, workshops and online classes on how a roundtable approach to police and legal incidents can change things for all parties involved. These practices wouldn’t replace any existing laws and procedures, Ochsendorf said, but would be added to them as an extra step to better care for the people on all sides.