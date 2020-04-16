Warren County extends emergency declaration for another 30 days

(NEWS10) – The state of emergency in Warren County was extended Thursday, in an announcement effective at 2 p.m.

The declaration, due to continued COVID-19 cases in the county, is set to remain in effect for the next 30 days or until altered by another county order. Its continuation means that orders of confirmed or presumed positive cases, and those exposed to any such cases, to stay isolated should continue in effect.

In addition, restrictions are to remain in effect for Warren County buildings and premises to remain in a state of restricted access. That means that, with the exception of courts and court offices, the general public will not be allowed inside county premises. Essential staff will continue working onsite.

No altered hours of operation or avalability have been announced for the coronavirus testing site located at Warren County Municipal Center.

The renewed declaration comes as a state of emergency on a state level continues from the office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The renewal comes as Warren County saw its first three coronavirus deaths of county residents this week, as well as a large spike in cases over the weekend.

