Warren County extends coronavirus isolation order

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County put out an extension for the emergency order for isolation and quarantine of individuals, confirmed positive, presumed positive or confirmed exposed to COVID-19.

The order, originally set to end on April 9, has now been extended another 5 days to April 14. It was issued by Frank Thomas, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The order calls for anyone who has been confirmed or presumed positive to stay at home or at a Warren County designated health facility; and for those in contact with anyone presumed or confirmed to test positive to stay home for 14 days from the point of confirmed exposure.

On Tuesday, county officials said there had been 27 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, with 19 cleared and four currently hospitalized.