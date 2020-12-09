Warren County over 100 simultaneous COVID cases for first time in Dec. 9 update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 15 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, hitting that number for the second day in a row. The county is monitoring 108 active cases, exceeding 100 for the first time since the pandemic began.

The New York State COVID Dashboard reports a rolling 7-day infection rate average of 2.7%.

Of Wednesday’s coronavirus cases, six were exposed to the virus through contact with household or family members; three were infected through contact with others who had been infected, two in Warren County and one from elsewhere; one was infected at an out-of-county Thanksgiving gathering; and five have yet to be determined. Contact tracing is ongoing.

One of Wednesday’s cases came from someone who visited Queensbury Union Free School District’s middle school building. In a statement, the school district said no other quarantines or testing were happening, as the risk of spread was deemed minimal. The individual was last in the building on Friday, Dec. 4.

Eight of Wednesday’s cases were contact traced from previous positive cases.