Warren County establishes pandemic relief loan program

(NEWS10) – Warren County Local Development Corp. (LDC) announced the creation of a new loan program this week, designed especially to help small businesses recover from the economic damage caused by COVID-19.

The agency has allocated $200,000 in funds for the program, according to Chief Executive Director Ed Bartholomew. That money is planned to be split up into loans of up to $15,000, or larger if needed on a case-by-case basis, at 4 percent interest.

“Our goal is to help these small businesses in this time of need,” Bartholomew said. “We would like to have this program move quickly.”

Loans can be paid back over the course of four years, with no payment expected until 3 months in.

The LDC is offering to hold video meetings to discuss and approve applications from businesses.

Those interested in applying can contact the LDC at (518) 761-6007, contact Ed Bartholomew at ebartholomew@edcwc.org or visit http://www.warrenldc.org/rapid_recovery.php.

