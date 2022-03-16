WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County Office of Emergency Services is advising county residents that New York’s annual spring ‘burn ban’ will be in effect from March 18 until May 14. The ban prohibits residential brush burning to help lessen the chance of wildfires statewide during the start of the spring season.

According to officials, the dry brush is susceptible to fire as it is exposed to the melting of snow at the end of the winter. Since the annual ban has been implemented in 2019, officials said New York State has experienced 40% fewer wildfires.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said exceptions to the statewide ban would allow residents of New York to still have backyard fire pits or campfires that are less than three feet in height and our feet in length, width, or diameter, as well as small cooking fires.

Addition exemptions Include:

Outdoor cooking devices, when used to cook food.

Small cooking or camp fires using untreated wood or charcoal.

Small fires used to dispose of a flag or religious item or for a religious ceremony, where permitted.

Warren County officials ask that residents follow DEC guidelines for campfire safety. In addition, officials said it is still illegal to household garbage and leaves under New York State Law even when the burn ban is not in effect.