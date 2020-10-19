Warren County EDC plans to attract downstate transplants working remotely

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Economic Development Corporation offers businesses incentives to set down roots in the county. Now, as remote work blossoms amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the EDC is planning to target remote employees as well.

That doesn’t just mean reaching out to individuals; the EDC is collecting data on what industries these travelers tend to work in, and plans to offer financial incentives to small businesses downsatte that can move north without affecting what they do.

The county is mostly broadband-ready, an important factor for anyone considering making a cross-state move and continuing their current work. They and the EDC are working together to redraw the broadband coverage maps for the county, which are currently 5 years old.

Visit edcwc.org for more information.

