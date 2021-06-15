Warren County done with school vaccination programs as COVID restrictions lift

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The day before Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced COVID-19 restrictions around businesses and gatherings lifted in response to the state hitting 70% vaccination, Warren County had its own victory to announce.

On Monday, county health officials announced the completion of vaccine clinics in public schools, vaccinating over 500 eligible students.

Along the way, the county saw some families eager enough to get their kids vaccinated that they would sign up, only to then find an appointment available sooner at the state-run vaccine site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.

At school districts like Glens Falls, there was an element of familiarity, too. Several school nurses also volunteer at vaccine clinics, meaning that some students coming to get their doses got them from familiar faces.

The county’s count is at around 74% of residents vaccinated. They’d like it higher, eyeing Vermont’s statewide 80% rate, but feel the progress they’ve made.

Next, a high priority is getting more vaccines into the hands of pediatricians. The thought is that those still hesitant about the vaccine may be persuaded if they hear it from their local doctor.

The county is also continuing to offer clinics to any business that wants one. On Tuesday, county health staff and Bolton EMS vaccinated staff at The Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing.