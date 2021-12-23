Warren County distributing KN-95 masks to residents this week

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County is distributing high-quality KN-95 face masks to residents this week. These KN-95 masks are made by 3M and are considered more effective at filtering particulates than paper surgical masks or cloth face coverings.

Warren County Office of Emergency Services has distributed the masks to the following pickup points:

Aviation Mall , tables near 99 Restaurant and the cinema entrances.

, tables near 99 Restaurant and the cinema entrances. Adirondack Outlet Mall , Route 9, Queensbury (This is the center with Under Armour, Timberland, LL Bean).

, Route 9, Queensbury (This is the center with Under Armour, Timberland, LL Bean). Churches around the county , in time for Christmas Eve services.

, in time for Christmas Eve services. Cool Insuring Arena during Christmas Eve Road March.

during Christmas Eve Road March. Warren County Municipal Center DMV and Human Services buildings entrances. (Please note county buildings are closed 12/24)

Faith-based organizations that would like to acquire masks for their congregations for upcoming services can email warrencountystrong@warrencountyny.gov.