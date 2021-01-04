Warren County distributes their first round of COVID-19 vaccines

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County residents in New York’s “Phase 1A” group were the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the county on Monday.

The county received 100 doses of the vaccine last week, and expects to get another shipment in the coming days.

“We are glad to be a part of the process to distribute these much-needed vaccines to our colleagues on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “We urge the public to keep up with developments in the vaccination process as doses become more widely available in the coming weeks.”

Members of the first group to get the coronavirus shot gathered at a county-operated clinic, and county health staff plan to schedule future clinics accordingly into the future. For now, there’s no clear way of knowing when the vaccine will be made public.

According to New York’s Department of Health, Phase 1A includes outpatients and ambulatory health care workers at hospitals, clinics and more; front-line workers with direct contact with others; and home care and hospice workers, among others.

“It is great news that Warren County has started the vaccination process,” said Frank Thomas, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Stony Creek town supervisor. “This is a much-needed glimmer of light at a time when COVID-19 is surging all around us. We all hope this will become very bright sunshine in the weeks ahead as more people are vaccinated for this virus.”

Jones said that although there isn’t a clear timeline yet, the county Public Health Department is hoping for the general public to have access by later this winter, after essential groups are helped and more vaccines are available.

“Our goal is to vaccinate 100 percent of Warren County to end this health emergency,” Jones said. “We are asking everyone to receive the vaccine when it becomes available for their group.”

Glens Falls Hospital staff began receiving vaccinations last month, initially from a portion of the supply brought to Ellis Hospital. The hospital received its own supply of the Moderna vaccine just before Christmas.

The vaccines come to Warren County at a time of great need. As of Monday, over 300 cases were confirmed among county residents.

In the interim, Warren County officials ask residents to continue with precautions in order to slow the spread.

“The vaccine is one of two weapons we have against COVID,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said. “The second weapon continues to be the precautions that Warren County residents are taking to mitigate the spread of COVID. Please continue to assume that those you encounter outside your homes have the virus.”