Warren County declaring state of emergency

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Joining its neighbors across the Capital Region, Warren County declared a state of emergency on Monday.

As the Chief Executive of the County of Warren, I, Frank Thomas, exercise the authority given me … to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being, and health of the citizens of this Municipality.

Frank Thomas, Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors

Effective as of 2 p.m. on March 16, the state of emergency was declared due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Warren County, which represents a threat to public safety.

Emergency powers, as described in Thomas’s executive order, grant all departments and agencies of the county to take necessary steps to protect life, property, infrastructure, and emergency assistance.

Warren County’s state of emergency expires in thirty days.

