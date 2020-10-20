Warren County daily COVID-19 update

Warren County, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County confirmed new cases of the Coronavirus and addressed local complaints about mask enforcement in a daily update.

Health services for the county confirming three new cases of the virus. Staff now are monitoring five total active cases. Each of the five have a mild case of the illness.

One of the new cases comes from the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District. In a statement, the district said the individual was in the high school.

In a prepared statement the school outlining their plan to keep students safe:

“As of now, we will be closing the High School Building on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, for a 24-hour period. All high school students, including BOCES and CTE students, will report to class virtually. This 24-hour building closure will provide sufficient time to complete contact tracing, as well as time for custodial staff to sanitize and perform additional cleaning procedures throughout the building.” Hadley-Luzerne Central Schools

The full statement for the school district can be read here.

A second new positive involves a person at a nursing facility. Health officials are working to contain any outbreak at that facility.

Warren County also said it’s working with city officials in Glens Falls to address the concern over local taxi companies. According to Warren County, they have received numerous complaints in recent weeks about local taxi cab companies not enforcing state mask requirements with their drivers or passengers. Officials saying if mask enforcement isn’t taken the cab companies could face legal issues.