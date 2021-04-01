Warren County, DA ordered to drop remaining charges against former Lake George EMS treasurer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County and the county District Attorney were given a final decision in a case against a former emergency squad treasurer who the county had charged with 29 counts of larceny and falsifying records.

On Thursday, New York State Supreme Court ruled that Warren County and the DA’s office be prohibited from trying or prosecuting Grant Gentner against the three remaining charges that had yet to be dismissed.

“The Court’s decision represents the final nail in the coffin for this ill-conceived prosecution,” said Karl Sleight, Gentner’s attorney, in a release. “All previous charges were dismissed by the County Court. This case should never have been brought.”

Warren County and District Attorney Jason Carusone had no comment to provide on Thursday.

Charges were first brought to Gentner in 2018, alleging that he stole funds from Lake George EMS during his time as treasurer. The county alleged Gentner stole from Saratoga County bank accounts and falsified documents.

25 of those counts were dismissed from court due to statute of limitations issues. The rest, charging Gentner with the theft of $3,900 dating back to 2013, were tried in court in late 2018, only to be declared a mistrial due to medical issues involving Gentner’s lawyer at the time.

The charges themselves came after Gentner was part of discussion in 2012 around whether to keep the Lake George EMS squad as a volunteer organization or change it into a for-pay group. Shortly after the for-pay side won that debate, charges came against Gentner, who had taken the other side.

In Thursday’s release, Sleight also provided correspondence between New York State Police and the office of Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone, where the department lists multiple points in the case that made it hard to determine wrongdoing.

Examples included cases where money that was moved could not be proven as criminal in nature; inability to make conclusions around cash transactions; and an inability to determine the source of cash alleged to have come from stolen funds.

“Based on our review of the documents provided, we cannot prove or disprove criminal activity at this time,” the email reads.