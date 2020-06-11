Warren County creates DMV appointment line

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has created an appointment phone line. Residents will be able to call and set up an appointment to have their DMV needs taken care of.

In-person transactions will be by appointment only until further notice.This will help manage the amount of people in the DMV Office at the Warren County Municipal Center. No walk-ups will be accepted.

A drop box will remain in place outside the DMV entrance at Warren County Municipal Center to handle driver’s license renewals, vehicle registration renewals and license plate surrenders.

Those who need to set up an appointment should call (518) 761-6438 to schedule. Please leave a message on the voicemail that is attached to the phone line. The message system will be active between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

There will be other appointments made and the DMV will have to process essential transactions like transactions for first responders first due to an Executive Order.

Masks will be required for customers during their appointments, and social distancing practices will be followed as well. The DMV office and Warren County Municipal Center remain closed to the public under state directives.

