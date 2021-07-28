Warren County COVID update Wednesday, July 28

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 44. Two of those cases are hospitalized in moderate condition.

The county says they have seen the number of breakthrough cases in people vaccinated against COVID increase and that the majority have involved mild or asymptomatic illness.

Warren County Health Services said they are recommending that people wear a mask in crowded public places.

“Given the presence of the Delta variant, we feel that people should wear masks in higher-risk situations to protect themselves and those around them,” said Director, Ginelle Jones.

To date, there have been 3,603 Warren County residents that have been diagnosed with COVID, 72 have died from the virus. The county says 63.7% of county residents are now fully vaccinated.

A vaccination clinic will be held at the City Park in Downtown Glens Falls Wednesday, July 28 from 5-7 p.m. Other clinics are being planned. For more information visit Warren County Health Services website.