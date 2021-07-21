Warren County COVID update Wednesday, July 21

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County is reporting six more positive cases of COVID-19. They say they have 33 active cases in the county as of Wednesday, July 21.

Eight of the 33 active cases are tied to a multi-church event held July 10-17 in Washington County. The county is asking anyone who attended the event to get tested and monitor themselves for symptoms.

The majority of active cases are mild, two are hospitalized in serious and moderate conditions.

The county is urging residents who are not feeling well to stay home and get tested for COVID. They say several recent cases involved people who went to work, school, or child day camps when they weren’t feeling well.

“The active case number is three (3) times higher than it was a month ago, as a spike occurs mainly among those who are too young to be vaccinated or have so far chosen not to get vaccinated. It is believed the more transmissible “delta” variant of COVID-19, which has become the dominant variant in areas where testing of strains is occurring, is responsible for at least part of this increase,” the county said.

Two walk-up COVID vaccination clinics will be available at upcoming public events. The Pfizer vaccine is available for those over the age of 12.

Wednesday, July 21 – Glens Falls City Park Bandstand, 5-7 p.m. during “Take a Bite”

Friday, July 23 – Horicon Town Hall, Brant Lake, 5-7 p.m. during “Food Truck Friday”

Residents can also call the Warren County Health Services at (518)761-6580 to discuss vaccination options.