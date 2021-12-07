Warren County COVID update Tuesday, December 7

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Warren County reported the death of an unvaccinated resident in their 70s who caught COVID-19. The county is asking the community to keep the residents’ family and friends in their thoughts.

The county added 67 new cases of COVID on Tuesday and is monitoring a total of 547 active cases, the majority of which are mild. However, the county said 19 residents are hospitalized with COVID, 13 of them are unvaccinated. Three of 13 unvaccinated are in critical condition.

“Please know that we are doing all that we can to help our county respond to this health emergency, including our continued collaboration with our partners in Washington County to open the New York State vaccination and testing site, the only one of its kind in New York State, and it has already vaccinated thousands and tested hundreds in our region in its first few days,” said Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, Rachel Seeber.

The county said its residents should assume they will be exposed to COVID when out in public and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and family members from the virus including wearing a mask and social distancing. They said most of the new infections continue to be from family/household or workplace exposure, and indoor events or gatherings.

The state-run vaccination site at Aviation Mall has reopened. Additionally, the county will be offering vaccine clinics for people who need to get the initial vaccine series or booster shots. Clinic dates and times can be found on the county’s website. The county is also offering in-home vaccinations. Call (518) 761-6580 for more information.