Warren County COVID update, Thursday, August 26

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, August 26, the Warren County Health Services reported a COVID update.

Warren County Health Services reported the following COVID statistics reported on Thursday, August 26:

20 additional COVID cases along with six additional recoveries.

155 active COVID cases with 144 of them involving mild illness. 11 are hospitalized as of Thursday, one more than Wednesday. All are in moderate condition. 18 cases were involved community spread of COVID. Two involved residents of a nursing home that has been dealing with an outbreak for several weeks. Five were quarantined for COVID exposures before testing positive. 8 cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated.

176 of 41,846 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID. 165 of 176 had mild illness, while five became moderately ill, two seriously ill and four elderly residents became critically ill and passed away.



These cases break down by vaccine as follows – 73 Moderna, 68 Pfizer, 18 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and 9 unknown. (Thursday, August 26 stats not available.)

Warren County Health Services continues to see significant numbers of new COVID cases related to workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel, and among children under the age of 12.

The continued increase in cases is the result of the highly transmissible “Delta” variant of COVID.

As the Delta variant of COVID has spread and the number of vaccinated residents has increased, the number of “breakthrough” cases of COVID involving vaccinated individuals has been increasing as well.

As COVID spread continues in the community, Warren County Health Services continues to recommend: