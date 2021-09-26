Warren County COVID update Sunday, Sept. 26

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 26, Warran County Health Services reported 11 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with 32 recoveries.

Health Services is monitoring 169 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 161 of them involving mild illness. Eight are hospitalized as of Sunday, one fewer than Saturday. One is in critical condition and seven others have moderate illness.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. One involved an individual who had been on campus in the Warrensburg Central School district. New COVID cases in recent days continue to stem from workplace exposures, household exposures, out-of-state travel, and youth sports practices.

This includes younger people, as Warren County Health Services has worked with two people under the age of 40 this month who were hospitalized with a critical illness.

Two of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Sunday, 415 of 43,241 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, 390 of 415 had mild illness, while 14 became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and one critically ill before recovering. Seven passed away, all of them elderly with extensive health issues, five of them at one nursing home.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics open to the public ages 12 and over in the coming days:

Monday, September 27, first doses, SUNY Adirondack Student Center, 12:30-1:30 p.m. — students and staff only. Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer available.

Tuesday, September 28 Third dose clinic , Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.

, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available. Tuesday, September 28 First dose clinic, Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

Tuesday, October 5 at Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna offered.

The vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations, school clinics, and workplace clinics. Please call 518-761-6580 for details or questions about vaccination protocols.

As of September 24, Warren County’s breakthrough cases break down by vaccine as follows – 178 Pfizer, 132 Moderna, 51 Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, and 18 unknown.