Warren County COVID update Sunday, October 31

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County has reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and 38 recoveries since Saturday. There are currently 296 active cases in the county. Health Services reports 12 are hospitalized, one fewer than Saturday. One is in critical condition and 11 others have a moderate illness.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved the community spread of COVID-19. Five involved individuals who had been on Warren County public school campuses. More information on the school cases can be found on New York State’s School COVID-19 Report Card website.

Eight of Sunday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Sunday, 820 of 44,270 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming free vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, November 2 , Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first/second doses.

, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first/second doses. Wednesday, November 3, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses.

Thursday, November 4, North Warren Central School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, November 5, Queensbury High School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 9, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccine brands dependent on supplies.

Find details here about a booster shot eligibility visit the Department of Health Webpage. Those with questions about eligibility for boosters can also call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.